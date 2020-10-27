Watch The VANNS perform ‘Red Eye Flight’ Live at Enmore

Wollongong four-piece The VANNS recently hit the Live at Enmore studios. They dished up a stirring performance of their fresh single, Red Eye Flight.

The VANNS was the latest band to hit the Live at Enmore studios. Since 2013, the indie rockers have been touring relentlessly, honing their songcraft, and in the process, becoming one of Australia’s festival circuit mainstays.

For their Live at Enmore session, the band played Red Eye Flight — the dramatic opener from their most recent album Through the Walls. Chronicling the heartache that accompanies a long-distance relationship, it’s a track that has emotion intensity in spades.

Emerging from an ambient soundscape, the track’s pounding rhythms were underpinned by drummer Andrew Banovich and bassist Tom Switlek. Cameron Little’s blazing lead guitar was interspersed with the soaring vocals of frontman Jimmy Vann.

Check out the performance below:

The band was meant to hit the road in support of the single, but the tour is on hold, like pretty much everything else in this crazy year, until early 2021. They’ll also be hitting the Yours and Owls Festival stage in January next year.

To buy/stream music from The VANNS, or buy tickets to their live shows, head over to the band’s website.