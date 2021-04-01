‘Narita Boy’: Check out the first 3 bosses of the trippy retro platformer

Narita Boy is unlike anything else you will play this year. Not because of its gameplay, but rather the mesmerising atmosphere and visuals.

Narita Boy is an indie platformer that draws from 1980’s nostalgia, retro futurism and Tron. It is such a unique experience that it’s difficult to do it justice using only words. However, if you stare into its world for more than a few minutes you will know exactly what it’s all about.

Previously we shared our first impressions of the game. But now that it’s been released, and the embargo has been lifted, we couldn’t help but offer a little more. Here we will be sharing a short compilation of the first three bosses of Narita Boy.

Now, it would be usual in these circumstances to offer some advice concerning how to conqueror each one of these troublemakers. Narita Boy isn’t a particularly difficult game though, and the truth is that these bosses will fall rather easily to most players. So instead of strategizing we will give each baddie a brief intro. Think of it as a sports commentator introducing your opponent before you get the chance to tear them up.

The first boss that features is a gloriously beefy bruiser that is called Beta Max Prime. The poor dude isn’t only stuck in our past, but he wasn’t even the dominant platform there. He will try and whack you with his hammer, but my money is on you whacking him a whole lot more.

Second up on our list of grisly challengers is Glaucoma. This slimy fellow looks pretty unthreatening at first, but don’t be fooled, if given the chance he will transform into a disgusting blob that belongs in the mind of David Cronenberg. If this happens jump up high and wait it out. Then wail on him.

Rounding out this terrible trio is Black Rainbow. This challenger is one of my favourite Narita Boy bosses, largely due to the hallucinatory lighting and the beastly way that they transform. The way that it tries to eat you is also pretty memorable.

So there you have it, Narita Boy is currently available on PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.