Necko deliver bluesy psychedelia on sophomore single ‘You Don’t Gotta Be Alone Anymore’

“ The way the track was written – it was old-school, ” Necko said of the creation of their new 70s-indebted single You Don’t Gotta Be Alone Anymore .

Necko have release You Don’t Gotta Be Alone Anymore, a 70s-inspired rock ballad that serves as the band’s sophomore single. Indebted to the sounds of the late 60s and early 70s, the track sees lead singer and guitarist Alek Necko pair gentle strums with moody and elastic vocals, with steady percussion courtesy of drummer Reno Torrisi. “Can’t you feel my pain?,” Necko pines as Blake Perry introduces bass guitar reminiscent of an old spaghetti western, “my heart’s pumping love for you.”

You Don’t Gotta Be Alone Anymore traces themes of isolation and unrequited love, with Necko’s collective efforts evoking the cinematic quality of a film score — complete with instrumental breaks and a triumphant final bridge. Necko croons in an irresistible rasp of forgetting what love feels like and befriending a suitor in times of loneliness. The single was born out of a day-long recording session, spearheaded by Necko and the band alongside producer siblings DEL.

Equal parts psychedelia and British rock, You Don’t Gotta Be Alone Anymore is buoyed by Necko’s intoxicating vocal range, which flits between moody and ascendent on a dime — a performance only heightened by the track’s classic blues rhythm. “Listening to the solo makes me feel like I grew up in the sixties without knowing at all what it would have been like,” Necko said of the single in a press statement. “And that’s the power of music, I think.”

“The way the track was written – it was old-school,” he added. “The progression was down in half an hour, [and] we cut the track from start to finish in 3 hours.” The brevity of the song’s creation is doubly impressive given its keen attention to atmosphere, with a sound so all-encompassing you’d be forgiven for thinking it required a full-scale orchestral effort.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Necko (@neckoband)

So masterful is Necko’s sonic direction that it’d feel equally at home on the tracklist of a band ten years their senior. And yet, You Don’t Gotta Be Alone Anymore marks the Sydney group’s second-ever single, serving as a worthy follow up to their debut offering with last month’s Wicked Woman. With just two official tracks to their name, the band has nonetheless established themselves as ones to watch, performing sold-out headline shows and multiple support slots since late-2022.

Listen to Necko’s new single You Don’t Gotta Be Alone Anymore above, and keep an eye out for future releases from the band due out soon.