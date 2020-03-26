Needle In The Hay Spotlight: Smooch

With our Needle In The Hay vinyl competition open once more, we’re back to enjoying an esteemed selection of tunes submitted by Australian and New Zealand artists. For our latest entry spotlight, we’re looking at the debut double single from Smooch.

Coming straight out of a Melbourne share house, Smooch belt out hard, vintage glam-rock. It’s kick-the-door-down, fuck-you music. Searing riffs and sugary vocal melodies combust into an inferno of rock n’ roll madness — so come join the party or get lost.

Black leather, red lipstick: Melbourne four-piece Smooch are here to satisfy your glam-rock cravings with their debut double single.

Each member of the four-piece has spent the past number of years performing in other raucous Melbourne bands like Drunk Mums, Dumb Punts, Mesa Cosa, and Meat. However, when Ciarn Gallagher, Adam Ritchie, Steven Kelly, and Mitchell Cassin moved in together, a new command post of rock music was formed: Smootch HQ.

With their debut double single, Pucker Up / Can You Hear Me?, the band have immediately set their mission statement. Both songs are hard, fast, and infectious; the kind of songs that slap you across the face and get stuck in your head.

Smooch – Promo by PISSFART RECORDS

These are still early days for Smooch, but judging by the quality of what we’ve heard so far, I think we can safely expect plenty more great tunes. In the meantime, do yourself a favour and listen to Pucker Up and Can You Hear Me? above.

