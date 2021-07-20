Netflix’s ‘Avatar’ live action series starts production in November

Netflix’s live-action adaptation of beloved series Avatar: The Last Airbender is set to start filming in November.

The Avatar adaptation will be filmed in Vancouver in November this year.

The co-creators of the original animation, Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko, originally signed on to oversee the series production but left in June 2020 due to creative differences they never “envisioned or intended.”

The Netflix adaptation will apparently have Albert Kim as showrunner, and Dan Lin, Ryan Halprin and Lindsey Liberatore as producers.

Other details of the show, such as the cast, have been completely under wraps. While a live adaptation of Avatar would seem ideal, fans are critical of the adaptation quality.

Many believe the departure of the show co-creators is a really bad sign.

Many are also concerned the adaptation will end up like the largely critically panned 2010 live-action The Last Airbender directed by M. Night Shyamalan.

Yo just heard the netflix avatar live action adaptation is going to start filming in November. Attached gif related pic.twitter.com/1Rbl3sYfzv — Logan Isley (@lowgcifer) July 19, 2021

Reminder to boycott the live action avatar on Netflix because they screwed Avatars creators…. again. — Edgar Allan hꪮe 🌺 (@aliiekitty) July 20, 2021

Unfortunately, the Avatar animation will apparently be taken off Netflix despite the boom in viewership when the show hit Netflix last year during the pandemic.

Avatar leaving Netflix – time to get a rewatch in — happybastardseth (@IRLsethlarson) July 18, 2021

Avatar: The Last Airbender is an animated series that aired on Nickelodeon for three seasons, from February 2005 to July 2008.

The show follows Aang, who must master bending all four elements- fire, air, earth, and water to defeat the tyrannical Fire Nation.

The show has received universal acclaim for its characters, world-building, animation, humour and themes.