Neuw Denim launches Drop 2 of Jean-Michel Basquiat collection

Art and music make a perfect pairing in Neuw’s new collection featuring one of the most iconic artists of our time, Jean – Michel Basquiat.

Given their inspiration is governed by art and music, it is symbiotic that Neuw turns to the neo-expressionist art and music scene of ’70s and 80’s New York as a snapshot in the timeline of creativity. One that birthed arguably the greatest modern artist of our time, Jean-Michel Basquiat.

Neuw’s new collection incorporates the incomparable raw and powerful artistic stylings of the Brooklyn-born artist and brings his raw energy, bold lines, and distinctive use of text and symbols to their new collection of shirts.

In 1985, at the age of just 25, he had his first solo exhibition at the Mary Boone gallery in New York. His untimely death from a drug overdose in 1988 at the age of 27 was a great loss to the art world. However, his works continue to be celebrated and as relevant today, as it was in the 80’s given the continuing social and political climates across the world.

Focusing on a number of key works, all of which speak to the brand’s love of pushing the boundaries of contemporary art, no matter the form. Wear your art on your sleeve, and celebrate one of the finest creative geniuses to take over the art world.

“Art is how we decorate space, music is how we decorate time.”

– Jean-Michel Basquiat

