New alcohol restrictions to be introduced from next week

With restrictions being enforced across supermarkets to halt the bulk-buying craze, it isn’t a surprise that bottle shops are looking to introduce similar restrictions. Starting next Tuesday, there will be item limits on alcohol introduced across all bottle shops, where only Dan Murphy’s and BWS had restrictions on certain products thus far.

And worst of all, these new limits will extend to include the all-time classic goon bag – only two per customer!

The classic goon sack will be included in new alcohol restrictions to be enforced next Tuesday 7th of April.

Alongside goon, you’ll be limited to two cases each of beer, cider and mixed drinks, 12 bottles of wine, and two bottles of spirits. With these new rules set to be enforced at all BWS, Liquorland, Dan Murphy’s, Aldi, Vintage Cellars and First Choice Liquor stores. Selected Cellarbrations, Bottle-O, IGA Liquor, Duncans, Thirsty Camel, Liquor Legends, Urban Cellars and Liquor Stax stores.

Don’t fret, bottle shops have been identified as an essential service by the government – and we aren’t arguing with that decision – so you won’t be seeing bottle shops close entirely. The new restrictions have been put in place to prevent another toilet paper bulk-buying situation, we’d hate for that scenario to play out at our local bottle O.

CEO of Retail Drinks Australia, Julie Ryan, has responded to the regulations – reinforcing there is no need to panic buy or stockpile alcoholic beverages in the lead up to the restrictions next week:

“We know that consumers like to feel certainty of supply during times of crisis, and our members want to do their part to encourage people continuing to purchase alcohol responsibly as they normally would.”