New content announced for ‘Fallout 76’!

Get ready, Vault dwellers! The 2022 Fallout 76 roadmap is now out, so you can start to plan your year!

Bethesda Game Studios ensures that 2022 is choke-full of content for Fallout 76 fans, with four seasonal updates expected!

For Autumn, southern hemisphere gamers will battle it out against potentially unwelcome visitors in the ‘Invaders From Beyond’ content pack, including new public events, a Fallout World update, and the release of Season 8: A Better Life Underground!

Winter is next (I can’t wait) with the Test Your Metal update. The update will see three public events added; Test Your Metal, Eviction Notice, and Moonshine Jamboree.

There will also be scoreboard improvements like increased S.C.O.R.E. earn rate and exclusive challenges and board ranks.

Expeditions: The Pitt will land in Spring, and it introduces a whole new way for players to experience the game. Players will venture outside of Appalachia for the first time via a new hub in Whitespring.

Players will also be able to earn unique rewards by introducing repeatable off-site missions, meet new NPCs with new dialogue trees and quests, and be reintroduced to the Trogs, an enemy first seen in Fallout 3‘s The Pitt.

Finally, in the Summer of 2022, we have Nuka-World on Tour, a travelling roadshow that brings new public events and new bosses.

Additional seasonal content for Fallout 76 seasons 9 through to 11 is yet to be announced, but they should be incredible if this roadmap is anything to go by!