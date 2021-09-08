New ‘Marvel’s Midnight Sun’ gameplay shows off a controversial card system

Firaxis Games has showcased some combat gameplay for Marvel’s Midnight Suns, an upcoming game from the developers behind XCOM.

With a runtime of a little under 20 minutes, creative director Jake Solomon and senior franchise producer Garth DeAngelis have shown off some Marvel’s Midnight Suns combat via live stream. They pit Hunter and Wolverine against Sabretooth in a head-on battle, giving us a taste of what’s to come.

Combat includes the use of cards, which allow for extra customisation, and destructible environments. Some might be a little skeptical upon hearing ‘cards’ at first, but rest assured that the system is entirely different to something like Magic the Gathering: Arena’s collectible design. Instead, the cards will be played in order to use certain hero abilities.

On top of that, the good news continues. Randomised loot boxes are nowhere to be found. But there will be paid cosmetic outfits for those who want some extra style.

Emphasis on tactics comes into play with the destructible environment we’re shown. Bins and crates are more than just bystanders, becoming an effective way to deal some extra AOE damage to goons and villains alike. Even better, the cards already include AOE abilities, so clearly you can mix and match the way you play with that in mind.

All in all, there seems to be some pretty unique ways to take down your opponents. The UI includes all of the usual, important stuff, such as how many cards you’ve played, how many moves you’ve got left, your hero’s health, and more. It looks like it’ll be pretty fun to try out.

But I’ve saved the best for last. The stream includes the most important showcase of all, Charlie. Your “beloved hellhound” as Solomon describes, who you can pet.

You can pet the dog in Marvel's Midnight Suns pic.twitter.com/DcgMK9z7Zg — Can You Pet the Dog? (@CanYouPetTheDog) September 7, 2021

Marvel’s Midnight Sun will launch March 2022 and will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.