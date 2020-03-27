Nine Inch Nails release two surprise albums

In a rare bit of positive news, Nine Inch Nails have released two surprise albums (the best kind of album).

The releases represent the fifth and sixth instalments in the band’s Ghosts series, a collection of free instrumental records. Ghosts V: Together and Ghosts VI: Locusts are available as a free download on the NIN website.

Trent Reznor made the announcement via Twitter, addressing all the people currently self-isolating as a result of the coronavirus. “Anybody out there?” he said, “Hours and hours of music. Free. Some of it kind of happy, some not so much.”

New Nine Inch Nails out now. Ghosts V – VI. Hours and hours of music. Free. Some of it kind of happy, some not so much.https://t.co/Q7VZ1z8gFi — Trent Reznor (@trent_reznor) March 26, 2020

The new records add to the series more than 12 years after their predecessors, Ghosts I-IV. During that time, Nine Inch Nails have released three LP’s, the most recent one, Bad Witch, coming out in 2018.

The releases will surely be welcome news for NIN fans, with quarantine and self-isolation presenting the perfect opportunity to indulge in the band’s patented brand of atmospheric, industrial soundscapes.