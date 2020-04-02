No joke, Fat White Family are recreating ‘The Shawshank Redemption’ on Instagram

Stuck in isolation due to the coronavirus, many of us are finding new ways to entertain ourselves. However, the creative minds over at Fat White Family seem to have taken on the most ambitious project yet.

Taking to their Instagram, the band have embarked on a venture of truly epic proportions.

Fat White Family are hilariously recreating the legendary ’90s film The Shawshank Redemption, shot-for-shot on Instagram.

Stuck at home, you might have taken up a new creative endeavour, such as learning guitar through Fender’s 3 months of free lessons. Perhaps you’re picking up drawing again, or reading books long left on the shelf. All great ideas, but much more conventional than English rock band, Fat White Family, and their latest pursuit.

Using makeshift props, a wardrobe from home, and a clearly modest budget, these boys are recreating Frank Darabont’s ’90s classic, The Shawshank Redemption. It’s so ambitious and ridiculous you have to agree that the quarantined remake is endearing.

The band have been uploading their remake scene-by-scene, shot-by-shot on their Instagram story. From some personal viewing, favourite moments include the Morgan Freeman narration impersonation and their portrayal of the prison warden, Norton.

They’re a good chunk into the film by now, but don’t fret. If self-isolation is getting to you and you want to watch from the start, just go to their Instagram highlights. You can start right from the credits.

In times of uncertainty like this, it’s a breath of fresh air to create and escape from our realities, and Fat White Family have well and truly succeeded. If you wanna hear more from the boys, catch our interview with them here.