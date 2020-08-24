North Korea: Kim Jong-un reportedly in a coma, sister Kim Yo-jong set to take command

Reports are again swirling that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is currently in a coma with his sister, Kim Yo-jong, poised as the replacement.

For the second time this year, the health of North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un has come under scrutiny.

This time around, numerous news outlets are reporting that the leader is allegedly in a coma, and that his sister Kim Yo-jong is set to take charge of the nation.

The news came from a South Korean diplomat, Chang Song-min, as reported by the Mirror. Apparently Chang, described to South Korean media that he is in “a coma, but his life has not ended.”

“A complete succession structure has not been formed, so Kim Yo-jong is being brought to the fore as the vacuum cannot be maintained for a prolonged period,” he continued.

It comes after Kim Jong-un decided to make his sister de-facto second-in-command just last week, ultimately giving her more authority than ever.

At this point, the veracity of Chang’s claim is not known. It’s not the first time that rumours have swirled around Kim’s health, with the leader thought to have been the subject of a botched heart surgery earlier this year when he failed to turn up to the important national holiday Day of the Sun, which also marks Kim’s grandfather’s birthday.

At that time, Twitter was filled with images of Kim’s alleged funeral and even pictures of his sister, who people feared would serve as an even harsher dictator than her brother. However, a few weeks later, Kim Jong-un made a public appearance and was deemed very much alive.

At this point, it’s hard to tell exactly what’s going on. But it certainly seems a little fishy. We’ll keep you updated on more as it comes.