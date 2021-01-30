Official ‘Animal Crossing’ makeup is now a thing, and it’s selling like hotcakes

Ever since its release on the Nintendo Switch in 2020, Animal Crossing: New Horizons has infiltrated the lives of millions of players – and now, the world of makeup.

Colourpop, a popular makeup and skincare brand, has collaborated with Animal Crossing to create a makeup collection. Was it successful? Well, it sold out within the first hour of release.

They’ve got the lot; with a total of 16 different products, you can find everything, from their exquisite eyeshadow palettes to lip tints and powder blushes.

This makeup line doesn’t come as a shock either. With a primary premise being dedicated to customisation – ranging from the villagers, characters and the island itself – the new Animal Crossing x Colourpop collection allows players to bring their in-game inspirations into the real world.

What’s more, considering the popularity of the game, the success of the makeup launch doesn’t come as a surprise. Animal Crossing is arguably one of Nintendo’s most iconic series and one of the world’s most familiar household gaming titles. It’s not without good reason – it’s simply a game where you can chill out and relax. Animal Crossing is based on a tropical island, after all!

This cute new collection comes just before the newest update to Animal Crossing: New Horizons in March 2021 – a mere two months away. You could speculate that this was a promotional stunt to further hype up whatever else Nintendo plans on brining to the table. The upcoming version of Animal Crossing is particularly anticipated thanks to reports of Mario entering the scene.

Like with Super Smash Bros., Nintendo is yet again sparking much discussion within its fanbase and the general community by melding the universes of their various games together. It’s another surprise, but a welcome one.

Check out the official Colourpop website here, where you can register your interest and be notified as soon as the palettes are restocked.