Olivia de Havilland, one of Hollywood’s Golden Age icons, dies aged 104

Gone With The Wind actress and two-time Academy Award winner, Olivia de Havilland, has passed away in her Paris home at the age of 104.

de Havilland was a British-American actress who was best known for her role as Melanie Hamilton in the 1939 film, Gone With The Wind.

Her talents earned her an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress for her portrayal of Hamilton. She also won two academy awards throughout her career, her first in 1946 for Best Actress in the film To Each His Own. In 1949, she won again for her performance in The Heiress.

From 1933 to 1988, de Havilland was an active star in Hollywood appearing in 49 feature films. Her final on-screen role was in 1988 in the UK romantic drama, The Woman He Loved.

The legendary Olivia De Havilland passed away yesterday. She was 104. Olivia made a powerful impact in my life and I had the pleasure to spend some time with her in Paris. I thanked her for her bravery and shared how her choices affected me and my brother (1/6) pic.twitter.com/R9RXsrWHS9 — JARED LETO (@JaredLeto) July 26, 2020

Off-screen, de Havilland helped changed the performance industry, speaking out for performers rights and famously suing Warner Bros. in 1943 over the expiration of her seven-year contract. At the time, actor’s contracts could be suspended during periods of which they were not working. This meant that seven years of actual service could be spread over a much longer period of time, enabling actors to sign new contracts. In 1945, the courts agreed with de Havilland and a new precedent for actor’s contracts was established.

My forever vibe is Olivia de Havilland cursing her way through a blooper reel. pic.twitter.com/8P5ApTAQy4 — Caitlin Rose (@TheCaitlinRose) July 26, 2020

With only a few classic Hollywood icons still living today, de Havilland’s passing reminds us that the end of an era in cinematic history is in sight. A beloved actress, she will always be remembered as one of the most influential stars of Hollywood’s Golden Age.