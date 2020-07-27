’90s legends Smash Mouth are copping it from Taylor Swift fans after dissing her new album

Smash Mouth, yep, the band best known for their contributions to the Shrek soundtrack, took to Twitter recently to release a one-word review of Taylor Swift‘s new album, folklore.

The band renamed the album “borelore”, and as expected, Swift fans were not happy.

Exhibit A:

borelore — Smash Mouth (@smashmouth) July 24, 2020

It’s unclear from this simple review whether the band just weren’t vibing with the music or if Swift, in general, is not their cup of tea. But, either way, Swift fans were ready to fight back:

smash mouth called taylor swift’s new album folklore “borelore” pic.twitter.com/f9RGtVJ21A — devanshi🧸 || 𝑓𝑜𝑙𝑘𝑙𝑜𝑟𝑒 (@folklorealessia) July 24, 2020

this is for smashmouth you big fat white boomer ass band why you calling folklore boring with your oompa loompa shrek feature putting food on your table ass. im coming up and im gonna beat the fvck outta you boomers — ️vanna, the #1 cardigan verse 3 stan (@foIkloretaylor) July 24, 2020

brave for a band that only has one hit pic.twitter.com/5e18fKgB6T — Isaiah N. 🦋 ||-// (@folklore_stan) July 24, 2020

be quiet shrek band — 🅱️eric lost-a the pasta 🚚🥭🏳️‍🌈 (@EricSwaggySwoop) July 24, 2020



Among the Swiftie fans is none other than Dylan O’Brien, who jumped to the defence of the album the next day:

Fuck Smash Mouth — Dylan O’Brien (@dylanobrien) July 24, 2020

Whether you’re a Smash Mouth stan or a Swiftie, there is one thing we can all agree on: the Shrek soundtrack rocks.