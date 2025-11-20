On this day; Paul Simon and George Harrison Lit Up SNL (1976)

A legendary night on SNL saw Paul Simon and George Harrison unite for rare performances and unforgettable chaos.

On this day in 1976, Saturday Night Live delivered one of its most unexpected, star-powered episodes.

What followed was a wild blend of comedy, live music, and a surprise Beatles adjacent moment watched across New York City.

Saturday Night Live delivered one of the most surreal and star-stacked episodes in its early history.

Paul Simon returned as host for the second time, stepping into Studio 8H with that easy, wry charm he carried so well in the ’70s.

But the real headline came with him: George Harrison, guitar in hand, ready to take the stage not just as a musical guest, but as a Beatle standing alongside a longtime friend.

The night unfolded with a mix of chaos, sincerity, and peak SNL absurdity.

Harrison jokingly insisted he deserved the full $3,000 Lorne Michaels had once publicly offered the Beatles to reunite on the show. Simon, meanwhile, battled with the indignity of performing “Still Crazy After All These Years” in a turkey costume an idea he abandoned mid-song in a moment that instantly became SNL lore.

Between sketches about cereal fortified with minerals, Barbara Walters parody interviews, and a Weekend Update tackling everything from campaign spending to Morris the Cat’s “existential crisis,” the music became the emotional anchor.

Simon performed classics like “50 Ways to Leave Your Lover” and “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” while Harrison introduced audiences to “Crackerbox Palace” and “This Song.”

But the true magic happened when the two joined forces, performing “Here Comes the Sun” and “Homeward Bound” with a warmth that felt once-in-a-lifetime.

Somewhere else in New York, Paul McCartney and John Lennon reportedly watched the broadcast from home, two former bandmates witnessing a different kind of Beatles moment unfold live on television.

A strange, shimmering night in SNL history one that still glows almost fifty years later.