Erykah Badu Marks 25 Years of Mama’s Gun

In a recent Special Spotify Anniversary Episode Erykah Badu reflects and reimagines a classic.

Twenty-five years ago, Erykah Badu cracked open the soul of a generation with Mama’s Gun, an album that glowed with grit, tenderness, cosmic intuition, and unfiltered humanity.

It was a record that didn’t just expand neo-soul; it rewired how emotion could sound.

Today, a quarter-century later, Badu steps back into that world for a new Spotify Anniversary episode, offering fans a chance to rediscover the album through fresh eyes and a sharper lens.

Recorded at Spotify’s Los Angeles studios, the episode finds Badu in rare form, joined by virtuosic bassist Thundercat as they breathe new life into Mama’s Gun staples.

Together, they reinvent songs like “Penitentiary Philosophy,” “…& On,” and “Time’s A Wastin’,” stretching them into lush, glowing performances that feel both familiar and defiantly new.

Badu’s voice, still warm and witchy as ever, drifts through the room with the same open-hearted force that made the album a touchstone.

Between these reimagined renditions, Badu reconnects with members of her original band, letting long-buried memories spill out in stories that sharpen the legacy of the record.

She also sits down for an intimate, free-flowing chat with producer and MC DJ Quik, unpacking the creative risks, late-night sessions, and emotional alchemy that shaped the album’s core.

The Spotify Anniversary series continues its mission of honoring milestone albums by reframing their histories, spotlighting the memories behind them, and releasing new companion EPs exclusively on Spotify.

Erykah Badu’s Mama’s Gun 25th Anniversary episode is streaming now on Spotify a new doorway into a timeless album.