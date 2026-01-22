[gtranslate]
Erykah Badu announces first Australian tour in 12 years

by Alex Cooper

Much needed.

The queen is returning. Neo-soul icon Erykah Badu will grace Australian stages in April 2026, marking her first tour there in over a decade.

This long-awaited return brings one of modern music’s most vital and transformative live performers back to audiences.

erykah badu 2026 aus tour

The tour kicks off at Melbourne’s Margaret Court Arena on April 1st, followed by a slot at Byron Bay Bluesfest and a final show at Sydney’s ICC.

A five-time Grammy winner and a foundational voice in R&B and soul, Badu’s influence spans music, fashion, and activism.

Her shows are legendary for their deep intuition and improvisation, promising a unique, spiritually resonant experience each night.

She remains an artist in constant forward motion, often debuting new material live, ensuring this tour is not merely a nostalgic trip but a continuation of her ever-evolving artistic journey.

Tickets go on sale January 27th.

