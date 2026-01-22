Erykah Badu announces first Australian tour in 12 years

Much needed.

The queen is returning. Neo-soul icon Erykah Badu will grace Australian stages in April 2026, marking her first tour there in over a decade.

This long-awaited return brings one of modern music’s most vital and transformative live performers back to audiences.

The tour kicks off at Melbourne’s Margaret Court Arena on April 1st, followed by a slot at Byron Bay Bluesfest and a final show at Sydney’s ICC.

A five-time Grammy winner and a foundational voice in R&B and soul, Badu’s influence spans music, fashion, and activism.

Her shows are legendary for their deep intuition and improvisation, promising a unique, spiritually resonant experience each night.

She remains an artist in constant forward motion, often debuting new material live, ensuring this tour is not merely a nostalgic trip but a continuation of her ever-evolving artistic journey.

Tickets go on sale January 27th.