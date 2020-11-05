Oregon makes history by becoming first US state to decriminalise all drug possession

A landmark vote in Oregon has led to the decriminalising of small quantities of hard drugs and legalising of psychedelic mushrooms.

From cocaine and heroin to LSD and methamphetamine, Oregon’s justice system has just radically changed for anyone caught possessing any kind of drug (for personal use) with the passing of Measure 110 in the US election.

What’s the new penalty for getting busted? A $100 USD fine or attending free addiction recovery centre –with these recovery centres funded through tax revenue generated from their thriving economy of legal weed. Fighting drugs with drugs. Hell yeah.

These new measures negate criminal punishment for possession of less than one gram of heroin or methamphetamine; two grams of cocaine; 12 grams of psilocybin mushrooms; 40 doses of LSD, oxycodone or methadone; and one gram or five pills of MDMA. This follows a global trend where countries such as Portugal, the Netherlands, and Switzerland have also decriminalised possessing small amounts of hard drugs.

Oregon made history tonight by becoming the first state to decriminalize drug possession! Our c4 @DrugPolicyAct led this campaign with @voteYESon110 to make this visionary initiative a reality! This victory is truly transformative. #Election2020 🙂#OREGON pic.twitter.com/3TrrGguh3x — Drug Policy Alliance (@DrugPolicyOrg) November 4, 2020

Before you start wondering whether this relaxing of restrictions could go wrong, know that the UN Chief Executives Board for Coordination (CEB) advocates this new-age approach.

In 2019, the board announced its commitment to “promote alternatives to conviction and punishment in appropriate cases, including the decriminalisation of drug possession for personal use.” Why? Research suggests it can substantially reduce overdoses, HIV/AIDS, addiction, and prison overcrowding – all without any increase in drug use or crime.

Further, Oregon has full sent it against America’s failed war of drugs, seeing as they also became the first state to legalise psychedelic mushrooms therapy.

Our study in @JAMAPsych shows #psilocybin-assisted therapy reduced #depression symptoms in people with moderate-severe depression. 1 month later, 71% had a clinically significant response & 54% no longer met criteria for depression https://t.co/7hDkt5WIDN pic.twitter.com/ewGRDNbrII — Johns Hopkins Psychedelic Research Center (@JHPsychedelics) November 4, 2020

Research suggests that psychedelic mushrooms therapy is a solid treatment for people struggling with issues including depression, anxiety, PTSD, and addiction, all the while enhancing creativity and feelings of connectedness – with this new law aiming to enable exactly that.

Through licensed facilities, anyone aged 21 or older who passes a screening test will now have access to magic mushies for “personal development”.

Oregon just voted overwhelmingly to decriminalize drugs. pic.twitter.com/58uKqYGtvs — The Humanist Report🌹 (@HumanistReport) November 4, 2020

Oregon’s new decriminalisation measures will come into effect on Feb. 1, 2021.