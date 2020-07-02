Original ‘2001: A Space Odyssey’ spacesuit is officially up for auction

Get out your wallets! A “nearly complete” original 2001: A Space Odyssey spacesuit is up for grabs, with bids starting at $50,000. The suit from Stanley Kubrick’s 1968 film, 2001: A Space Odyssey, was worn by numerous actors throughout the filming process.

The expected bidding price is set to go as high as $300,000.

Rare and original spacesuit from Stanley Kubrick’s 1968 film 2001: A Space Odyssey is up for auction with bidding starting at $50,000.

The description of the suit on Julien’s Auctions explains the current state of the spacesuit and the significance it holds as a part of the film. The suit was predominantly worn by actor Keir Dullea who played Dr Dave Bowman.

Most of the costuming and props from the original film had been lost or destroyed after production wrapped, however, the spacesuit on auction is among the few rare items that survived post-production.

“The spacesuit is an amalgamation of components worn by different actors and in many scenes throughout the film,” a description on Julien’s Auctions reads.

“This is highlighted by a helmet featuring four distinct layers of paint (a base of colour of white, then green, then yellow, and lastly in its present colour of white), indicating that it was used in different scenes by multiple actors and representing a number of characters . This nearly complete costume is of the lunar type in its present state (silver body suit, blue back pack, white helmet).

“This suit appears to be original in silver (never repainted),” the description continues.

“However, due to the layering of paint, the helmet appears to have been employed as a lunar type, then two of the four Discovery types (green and then yellow; the other colours/types being red and blue), then as a lunar type again. This helmet has a textured strip of tape inside with “HELMET A” written across in red.”

Check out the spacesuit on offer in all its glory below, and head to Julien’s Auctions to find out more.