To celebrate the release of their upcoming album This is Why, two Paramore Pop-up stores are coming to Sydney and Melbourne.

The one-day-only events were announced via Paramore’s social media on Tuesday in the lead up to the release of their sixth studio album, This is Why.

Hosted by Warner Music Australia, the Pop-up stores boast “brand new and exclusive merchandise, music and more”. Attendees can purchase Paramore’s most recent US tour merch and will have the chance to win a rare Paramore flexi disc.

Paramore initially announced This is Why back in September when they archived all their Instagram posts and revealed a new design for their website. The album’s first single, title track ‘This is Why’, was released on September 28. This marked Paramore’s first new music since their 2017 album After Laughter.

The album is described as exploring a “plethora of ridiculous emotions” and “the rollercoaster of being alive in 2022”. Its second single, ‘The News’, for example, describes the struggle and anxiety of being exposed to today’s 24-hour news cycle.

Sydney’s exclusive Paramore Pop-up will take place on Saturday, February 11 from 10 am to 5 pm at the Golden Age Cinema in Surry Hills, while Melbourne fans can visit the Pop-up store at Oshi Gallery in Collingwood on February 12, between 12 pm and 5 pm.

This is Why is due to be released on February 10 via Atlantic Records. It can be pre-ordered on CD and vinyl here.