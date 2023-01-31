LISTEN: Chela shares new Cool 2B Queer remix

Following the release of the popular anthem ‘Cool 2B Queer’ in October, Chela has released a remix featuring American pop sensation Shamir.

The remix comes just as we head into a season of LGBTQIA+ visibility and celebration, with Sydney WorldPride and Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras both coming up this February.

Speaking about the collaboration, Chela said that she “couldn’t think of anyone more perfect than queer pop royalty Shamir to match the rude, sassy, cheekiness of ‘Cool 2B Queer’”.

She added that Shamir’s “sonic essence is like a sweet n’ sour sprinkling onto the meat of the song, and how lucky we are to be popping his remix cherry with this bop!”

When discussing the remix, Shamir said he feels “so honored to have been asked to remix ‘Cool 2B Queer’. I’ve never done a whole remix by myself before now and it was such a fun challenge”. He explained that he’d always “kinda dodged remixes” because he wasn’t confident in his production skills, but that “being able to take that leap” with ‘Cool 2B Queer’ meant a lot.

Give it a listen below:

Both Chela and Shamir are well-known LGBTQIA+ musicians, and Shamir added that “It’s always beautiful when queer artists share their explicit and unfiltered stories”.

Chela has also announced the ‘Cool 2B Queer’ Australian tour, in support of her latest single of the same name.

Heading into a season of LGBTQIA+ visibility and celebration with Sydney WorldPride and Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras taking place this February, Chela is excited to be performing at key Pride events across the country, including Sydney WorldPride Series, Victoria’s Pride Street Party in Melbourne, Gaytimes Festival in Gembrook. The ‘Cool 2B Queer’ tour will also see Chela headline shows in Canberra, Brisbane and Adelaide. Chela will also be performing as a vocalist alongside award-winning artist Mo’Ju as part of their upcoming shows in collaboration with Sydney Symphony Orchestra and Melbourne Symphony Orchestra.

CHELA – COOL 2B QUEER TOUR

Fri 3 Feb – Cube Nightclub, Canberra

Fri 10 Feb – My Lover Cindi, Adelaide

Sun 12 Feb – Victoria’s Pride Street Party, Melbourne

Fri 17 Feb – Gaytimes Festival, Gembrook (New Date)

Tue 21 Feb – Sydney Opera House (with Mo’Ju)

Fri 24 Feb – Sydney WorldPride Opening Concert (with Mo’Ju)

Sat 4 Mar – Sydney WorldPride Series, Sydney

Fri 17 Mar – Hamer Hall, Melbourne (with Mo’Ju)

FOR ALL TOURING AND TICKETING INFORMATION, PLEASE VISIT HERE