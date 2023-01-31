Daft Punk’s Thomas Bangalter shares new song

Daft Punk’s Thomas Bangalter has shared the first piece from Mythologies, his upcoming orchestral solo album.

L’Accouchement, performed by the Orchestre National Bordeaux Aquitaine, is the first except to be shared from Mythologies, the 90-minute orchestral work Bangalter composed for a 2022 ballet production of the same name.

The ballet, choreographed by Angelin Preljocaj, premiered last year in the Grand Théâtre de Bordeaux in Bordeaux, France. A translation of its French description described the ballet as being about the “founding myths that shape the collective imagination”.

The work, initially announced the work in 2021, was Bangalter’s first solo project since Daft Punk announced their split earlier that year. Since then, he has written music for the film En Corps, which was released in March 2022.

Upon announcing the album, Bangalter also revealed his face for the first time in the form of an illustration. Daft Punk were famous for performing anonymously, wearing futuristic helmets, even in their 2014 performance at the Grammy’s.

L’Accouchement, French for Childbirth, is the tenth of the album’s 23 tracks. As a whole, the album incorporates a variety of musical styles and techniques, from aspects of baroque music to American minimalism.

Thomas Bangalter’s Mythologies will be released on April 7th. Its trailer can be viewed here.