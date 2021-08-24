Paul McCartney to reflect on 154 unrecorded songs in ‘Lyrics’ book

Paul McCartney will detail 154 songs, including an unrecorded Beatles gem, in his upcoming book, The Lyrics

Described by Paul McCartney as a “self-portrait in 154 songs”, the book’s publisher, Allen Lane, said it will feature the lyrics to an unrecorded song titled “Tell Me Who He Is.”

The Lyrics include hand written lyric sheets, unseen photographs, song drafts and drawings. Each song will be accompanied by a commentary that will give readers insight into McCartney’s creative process.

A plethora of songs will soon be dissected and explained by McCartney for the public.

We can only imagine some of the juicy deets and inspirations behind tracks such as, “Can’t Buy Me Love”, “Dress Me Up as a Robber” and “In Spite of All the Danger”.

You can see the full song list in the tweet made on McCartney’s official Twitter below.

We’re thrilled to reveal the 154 songs that will feature in the new book #PaulMcCartneyTheLyrics! This career-spanning selection features songs written for The Beatles, Wings, Paul’s solo career and more: https://t.co/Uq62h0y9vN pic.twitter.com/7bs8NAYQkU — Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) August 23, 2021

The book will be released on November 2, and will also be accompanied by a display in the British Library from November 5 to March 13.

The Lyrics is edited and introduced by the Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Paul Muldoon. Muldoon has said the book is also based on meetings he and the singer had over the course of five years.

Sounds interesting? The foreword has been released for excited fans written by McCartney.

It reads: “More often than I can count, I’ve been asked if I would write an autobiography, but the time has never been right. The one thing I’ve always managed to do, whether at home or on the road, is to write new songs. I know that some people, when they get to a certain age, like to go to a diary to recall day-to-day events from the past, but I have no such notebooks. What I do have are my songs, hundreds of them, which I’ve learned serve much the same purpose. And these songs span my entire life.”

One thing is for certain, we can expect a very intimate invitation into the life of this iconic rocker.