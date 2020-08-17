News

Peak 2020: Bill Shorten just called ScoMo a “simp” on national television

SL

By Samara Louise

SL

By Samara Louise

Bill Shorten called Scott Morrison a “simp” on national television, and it was both hilarious and awkward, and everyone is losing it.

In an awkward and hilarious turn of events, Former Leader of the Opposition, Bill Shorten, has just come right out and said it: the S-word.

And seeing as it was on national television, it seems the whole country heard.

nill shorten, labor, simp, scott morrison, politics

During an appearance on ABC’s Insiders, Bill Shorten was asked his opinion on Morrison’s response to the decision by the US to possibly release a former Afghan soldier who killed numerous Australian soldiers. He answered“Mr Morrison needs to make sure he doesn’t look like he’s just a simp to Donald Trump.”

Shorten was then asked by host David Speers to explain ‘simp’, to which he replied: ‘well, soft.”

Now, this could be taken in two ways; the old-fashioned way or the 2020 version. Some people assume he meant ‘simp’ as in ‘foolish’ or ‘silly’, but that doesn’t quite add up with Shorten’s own definition of soft’. Most likely, Shorten meant it in the 2020 way, which would mean he is implying that Morrison is submissive and passive to Donald Trump or a massive fan, and ready to do anything for him at his command. 

This hilarious choice of words has sparked a new trending hashtag on Twitter: #ScottyTheSimp.

Whether Bill Shorten was simply trying to resurrect an old word from the dead or appeal to the youth of today, the result is awkward – and amazing.

Related