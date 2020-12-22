Peter Jackson releases unseen footage from upcoming Beatles documentary

Set for release in August 2021, Peter Jackson’s Get Back sifts through 55 hours of footage and 150 hours of recordings to deliver a rare look into the life of The Beatles.

Lord of the Rings director Peter Jackson has rewarded fans for their patience with a five-minute sneak peek of his highly anticipated Beatles documentary Get Back.

The film was originally set for release on September 4th of this year by Walt Disney Studios. However, as COVID-19 is the thief of dreams, the documentary has been pushed to back to hit cinemas August in 2021.

Jackson’s sneak peek was uploaded to YouTube yesterday, fresh from his editing suite in New Zealand. In the video, the director discusses the process of making the film and curating 55 hours of unseen footage from the band’s recording sessions.

Beatles drummer Ringo Starr has expressed his excitement about the project, saying that he hopes Jackson will be able to portray a lot more joy than what was shown in their 1970 feature film Let It Be. “I think this film will be a lot more peace and loving, like we really were,” he told Rolling Stone.

And by the looks of the video, Starr isn’t wrong.

https://t.co/8duWohgvKr‘s crystal clear and everyone seems like one big family.This is great.Look forward to the release next year 2021 ,hopefully. — Simon Cowell (@Paul_McCartneyx) December 21, 2020

The behind-the-scenes footage of the legendary group recording Get Back is positively light, giddy, and put the biggest smile on my face.

Jackson’s “fly on the wall” directorial approach will give an exciting and intimate look into The Beatles’ life, in all their wonderful craziness.

This looks absolutely fantastic. And with a much happier and fun feel than the original. Dammit I can’t wait to see this. Release all 56 hours!!! — Jenn (@jennifervt03) December 21, 2020

The film, backed by Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Yoko Ono, and George Harrison‘s wife Olivia Harrison, will hit cinemas on the 26th August 2021.

Check out the sneak peek below: