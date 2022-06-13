Actor Philip Baker Hall passed away at age 90

Beloved 90s sitcom actor Philip Baker Hall passed away in his sleep at age 90.

Hall, known best for his roles in Hard Eight and Seinfeld, died in his sleep late last night, as announced by a close friend.

The actor’s friend and Los Angeles Times sports writer Sam Farmer announced Hall’s death via Twitter.

My neighbor, friend, and one of the wisest, most talented and kindest people I’ve ever met, Philip Baker Hall, died peacefully last night. He was surrounded by loved ones. The world has an empty space in it. pic.twitter.com/pBCaILjHPT — Sam Farmer (@LATimesfarmer) June 13, 2022

“My neighbour, friend, and one of the wisest, most talented and kindest people I’ve ever met, Philip Baker Hall, died peacefully last night,” Farmer wrote.

“He was surrounded by loved ones. The world has an empty space in it.”

More to come.