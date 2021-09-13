Fleabag’s Phoebe Waller-Bridge may replace Harrison Ford as Indiana Jones

There’s a rumour that English actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge will replace Harrison Ford as Indiana Jones.

Lately, Disney and Lucasfilm have been pushing boundaries and trying out new things, and the latest rumour that is swirling around the iconic Indiana Jones franchise is piquing the interest of many.

According to the Daily Mail, industry insiders are claiming that the 36-year-old actress will be taking over as the iconic fedora-wearing adventurer after Ford wraps up the role in the upcoming and (currently) untitled Indiana Jones 5.

Kathleen Kennedy – the producer behind the Disney Star Wars films and the Indiana Jones franchise – is believed to be behind the change.

The Daily Mail is reporting that the insiders shared Kennedy’s eagerness “to make ‘big, bold’ changes” for the franchise.

“It would be a huge statement, and a great role for Phoebe,” an insider said.

“The gossip on the set is that this [Waller-Bridge’s] character will slot into the leading role,” another source told the publication.

As of now, representatives for both Kennedy, Waller-Bridge, and Disney have not commented on the information.

Indiana Jones 5 is being filmed on location in Glasgow, Scotland.

It will serve as a sequel to the 2008 film, Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.

While the plot has been kept under wraps, photographs have captured scenes of Waller-Bridge and her stunt double filming on a roof in the city centre. It’s believed that the actress is playing the assistant of Jones.

The film’s release date was pushed back because of the pandemic and a shoulder injury Ford sustained while filming.

The latter incident required the film to be pushed back by three months.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge is best known for her role as Fleabag in the Emmy-winning comedy of the same name. The actress also wrote and produced the show, along with the multi-award-winning drama thriller, Killing Eve. She also served as a writer on the upcoming James Bond film, No Time To Die.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge could REPLACE Harrison Ford as Indiana Jones | Daily Mail Online Yea, but Who would watch it, it would be a huge cringe movie. Welcome the lessons learnt with, Ghost Busters, Terminator, Charlie’s Angels, Birds of Pray. https://t.co/EZt7n1ACZN — 𝐏𝕒𝕦𝕝 𝕊𝕒𝕪𝕤 🎙 (@BestDrWho) September 12, 2021

Indiana Jones 5 is set to be released on July 28, 2022.