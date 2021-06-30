One of the world’s first physical NFT exhibition appears in South Australia

Adelaide artist Dave Court has launched the first NFT (Non-Fungible Token) exhibition in South Australia, and it looks brill!

Court had painted an entire house in the Adelaide Hills before it was sadly demolished last year.

The ordinary brick home was painted literally wall-to-wall in fluorescent colours as part of a unique art installation that has since been torn down.

However, eager fans can still purchase digital parts online, effectively making this the state’s first physical Non-Fungible Token exhibition, and one of the first in the southern hemisphere!

(If you’re still confused, an NFT is a “unit of data stored on a digital ledger, called a blockchain, that certifies a digital asset to be unique and therefore not interchangeable”. Thanks, Wikipedia!)

Or, according to Court himself, an NFT is: “a way to verify and authenticate unique digital assets and what a lot of people are using them for is as digital artwork”.

This phenomenon is certainly making its way through the art world, with more and more artists worldwide wanting to buy and sell their work exclusively online.

Not only is it a cool new art form, digital curator GT Sewell tells us it’s a great new way for artists to make money!

“It’s a digital renaissance in regards to art and what’s happening there. It’s giving flexibility and it’s opening up the doors for those digital native artists”.

In the case of Court’s creation, while the original exhibition has been destroyed, you can still purchase physical and digital studio works associated with it.

Just a few of the many kinds of token on the #blockchain world. Crypto is just 1 kind Fungible Token:

Currency Tokens(crypto)

Utility Tokens

Security/Equity Tokens

Reward Tokens Non Fungible Token(NFT) :

Real Asset Tokens(certification)

Digital Collectibles

Digital Identity — nestor Sandoval (@nestor7115) June 29, 2021

Meanwhile, the exhibition itself looked incredible, as you can see from the photos.

“It’s something I’ve wanted to do for a long time,” said Court. “And then the opportunity came up to paint a house last year and then I combined that with other things I was working on in the studio and it came to fruition in this exhibition”.

Check out an example of Court’s mind-boggling art below: