Pink Floyd have treated fans to their first music in 28 years to raise money to provide relief for victims of the Ukraine crisis.

It’s been 28 long years since Pink Floyd last released new music, but this morning, fans are waking up to a new single titled, Hey, Hey, Rise Up.

The track features a sample of Ukrainian singer Andriy Khlyvnyuk, from the band Boombox and has been released to raise money to help support victims of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

