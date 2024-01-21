Anna Wintour rubbed salt into the wound by wearing her shades during Pitchfork announcement

Ex-Pitchfork staff and critics have called out Anna Wintour, naming her as “rude”, “lacking empathy”, and even threw around words like “indecent” and “appalling”

The music industry and Pitchfork staffers have had the carpet pulled out from under them as of late, with not only the shock announcement of the music platform being absorbed by GQ but also the layoffs that came with it.

Some industry insiders have hailed it as a smart move, while others say it’s the end of an era for Pitchfork. As things settle down, there’s a bunch of talk not just about people losing their jobs, but also worries that Pitchfork might lose what makes it unique and independent under GQ.

The Deal and the Fuss:

So, the merger means some people at Pitchfork got laid off, and now there’s talk about how this might affect the quality and independence of the website.

But now, it turns out, there has been some additional salt rubbed into the wound during the announcement, word got out that Anna Wintour, long time editor of Vogue, was there and kept her sunglasses on the whole time.

one absolutely bizarro detail from this week is that Anna Wintour—seated indoors at a conference table—did not remove her sunglasses while she was telling us that we were about to get canned. the indecency we’ve seen from upper management this week is appalling. — Allison Hussey (@allisonhussey) January 19, 2024

Looking on the Bright Side:

Now, despite all the drama, there is some talk suggesting there could be some good stuff coming out of this. GQ taking over means more money, more staff, and more ways to get Pitchfork’s stuff out there.

This could make Pitchfork even better and reach more people. Mixing things up between the two publications might also bring new ideas and conversations, making both of them more interesting.

Plus, this whole merger thing could open doors for cool collaborations and fresh projects under the Condé Nast empire. Of course at this point its only conjecture, but a bright side is a bright side.

Thinking it Through:

Yes, the Pitchfork-GQ deal is a bit complicated. It’s fair to be worried about job losses, changes to what makes Pitchfork special, and who’s in control of what gets said.

But, there’s a bright side too – more resources and a chance for Pitchfork to team up with GQ. Balancing Pitchfork’s style with GQ’s business goals will be the real challenge for Condé Nast.

Keeping Pitchfork’s unique vibe and respecting its history is key to keeping the trust of its readers. In an industry always changing to suit what people like, this merger might just be a sign of media companies teaming up.

As we navigate through this new situation, only time will tell if it makes music journalism better, starts new cultural talks, or maybe risks changing what Pitchfork is all about.

