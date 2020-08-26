‘Planet Zoo’ has released an Australia Pack, heavily inspired by Indigenous art

Frontier Developments’ Planet Zoo has announced a new expansion pack based in Australia, with a very heavily Indigenous artistic style.

In an announcement made yesterday, Planet Zoo has released a new expansion based on Australia.

Released by Frontier Developments for Microsoft Windows in November 2019, Planet Zoo is a construction and management simulation game based on building a zoo and taking care of all residents within; human and animal. And now it has an Australian expansion!

The game, including the newest pack, is available for purchase on Steam. The new expansion brings a range of native Australian flora and fauna to the English-made game.

The expansion welcomes the koala, dingo, red kangaroo, southern cassowary, and eastern blue-tongued lizard to the player’s worlds. Players are also able to include native flora like eucalyptus into their animal habitats to make the most suitable homes for their adorable, simulated critters.

Players will see their animals flourish in their habitats and simulate real life behaviours. You can watch a red kangaroo groom their jumpy joeys, watch koalas sleep their days away in their favourite trees, and watch dingos play fight in their pack. If you’re waiting on the game, you can always watch the behaviours of other zoo animals over at Taronga.

Planet Zoo’s new pack gives the players over 230 modern and recycled construction pieces “to design eye-catching scenery, and complete fun objectives to earn your stripes in the exciting new challenge zoo mode”.

What really makes the new Australia Pack stand out, however, is the liberal application of Indigenous Australian art all over the park. Frontier Developments have stated that they worked with Indigenous artist John Smith Gumbula, the Founder and Chief Indigenous Creative of Bur’an Holdings Australia, to recreate his own artwork into the game.

This not only gives the game a greater authenticity, but gives Gumbula a greater platform to promote his life’s work and his culture.

Learn more about the expansion on Steam.