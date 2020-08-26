Magda Szubanski calling out anti-masker Pete Evans for fat-shaming is peak 2020

Magda Szubanski fires back at anti-coronavirus conspirators and fat-shaming trolls that launched a personal attack on the star.

Australian comedian, actress, author, ambassador, and all-round personality, Magda Szubanski, has recently faced harsh criticism from trolls and anti-coronavirus conspiracists after starring in a new public service campaign. Szubanski reprised her beloved role as the iconic Sharon Strzelecki from Kath & Kim to feature in one of a series of advertisements administered from the Victorian Government. The advertisements are a lighthearted way to bring awareness to coronavirus precautions that everyone should be taking in the midst of Victoria’s stage four lockdown.

This, however, prompted former tv chef, present conspiracist, and full-time know-it-all, Pete Evans, to take to Facebook to voice his criticism in regards to the ad, which was then followed by a barrage of hateful fat-shaming comments from his fans directed towards Szubanski. Comments included insults such as “cow” and “pig” and general abuse that can be summed up with the sentiment “you’re fat so therefore your thoughts and advice are irrelevant”.

However, Magda has never been one to sit back and politely cop abuse (nor should anyone) and quickly hit back at Evans and his trolls in a series of tweets defending herself and calling out the fat-shamers. “Frankly I am sick to fucking death of skinny people (yes Pete Evans and your followers) assuming they are morally and spiritually superior,” she stated.

#fatshaming me & assertion that fat people have no place in discussion about public health not only insults me but also all the fat nurses, doctors, ambos etc who give so much. My Polish gran was fat & a nurse & she risked her life to hide Jews from the Nazis #fattiesunite 🙏🏻❤️ pic.twitter.com/RhFQ4BYV0K — Magda Szubanski AO (@MagdaSzubanski) August 24, 2020

Dear @MagdaSzubanski thank you for your service and yr grace in dealing with the ignorant trolls motivated by fear, personal insecurities, politics and hatred. We see you we hear you and we support you. — Monica Bradley (@MonBLeaves) August 23, 2020

The treatment of Magda Szubanski by trolls has been utterly disgusting. She is one of the most love-filled, caring, beautiful people in the public eye. We need more Magdas and fewer MAGAs. — Troy Simpson (@TroyPSimpson) August 23, 2020

Pete Evans is no stranger to calling out the validity of COVID-19, consistently posting memes and inflammatory information that suggest the virus is a calculated government agenda AKA “a scamdemic” and then prompting his followers and fans to discuss. He has amassed a following of over 1.5 million people on Facebook alone and shares a broad range of conspiracy theories, often focusing on the subterfuge of different governments and people in positions of power or authority.

The former My Kitchen Rules judge has now invited his followers to join him in a community offering an “off-matrix” existence in Northern NSW at a place called the Nightcap Village. The “alternative lifestyle” features no running water and no electricity but an abundance of community connection and shared ideas…

Sounds inviting.

Actually furious at Pete Evans and his constant untruths, now having a crack at the @MagdaSzubanski ad …. reminder, this guy has made a career out of the mainstream media, not only that, but millions and millions. His hypocrisy is mind blowing. — Luke Dennehy (@LukeDennehy) August 25, 2020