Who needs a PlayStation? Everything’s coming to PC anyway…

Known for its incredible library of exclusives, PlayStation unlocks the gate and lets some of its IP transition to the PC.

Sony has announced they’re looking for a Director of PC Planning and Strategy. This confirms what we’ve long suspected: Playstation is willing to play nice and share their exclusives.

We talked about this last September, but the information was no more than a leak back then. We were right as well, you can take Kratos through the mists of Midgard on your PC right now if you like. But with Sony’s announcement, it looks like the floodgates are about to open.

In the last two years, we’ve seen Horizon: Zero Dawn, Predator: Hunting Grounds, Days Gone, and God of War make the jump from Playstation to PC. Hopefully, that’s just the beginning.

A commitment to PC could mean we’ll be getting all timers like The Last of Us and zany classics like Little Big Planet. Even something from the Ratchet & Clank series would be a dream on PC.

For gamers like myself that don’t have access to every console at every moment, this would be such a blessing.

But we should pump the breaks for a moment. Exclusives are coming, but that doesn’t mean the barrier between PC and Playstation has disappeared. Sony still wants to keep the jewels in their crown.

You might be able to wind up Kratos’ throwing arm and stick the Leviathan Axe into anything that looks at you funny, but you won’t be witnessing Ragnarok at the same time as the Playstation kids.

This is a step in the right direction for PC gamers, but it’s still a step in the dark; we don’t know quite where we’re headed.

Only time will tell what Sony has in store for us, and what they’re willing to part with. Playstation has always been about exclusives, and it’s fantastic they’ve let anything slip out at all.

I’d love to see some of the hidden gems from Playstation Portable. My kingdom for a chance to play Patapon at my desk when I should be working!