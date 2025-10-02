Could Vince Gilligan’s new show be a Breaking-Bad spin off? A recent teaser may suggest so

Pluribus comes out in just over a month, and it’s already a huge talking point among fans of Gilligan’s work

Director Vince Gilligan has partnered up for a brand new show, and fans think it may be a secret spin-off to the massive hit, Breaking Bad.



Pluribus is the title of Gilligan’s upcoming show, and it follows the main character (played by Rhea Seehorn, whose breakout show was Gilligan’s other hit, Better Call Saul), who is the only person on earth not to have been infected by a virus causing mass optimism, making her the most negative person in the world.

The premise is seemingly entirely unconnected to the meth-fueled crime drama of the Breaking Bad universe, but a recent teaser shows the character on the same street that Hank and Marie Schrader live on during the events of Breaking Bad.

The show is indeed set in Albuquerque, New Mexico, exactly where Walter White and Jessie Pinkman called home in the original show, but this is likely just a coincidental choice, with one X user humourously stating, “Get yourself a partner that loves Albuquerque like Vince Gilligan does.”



As for other similarities between the two shows? Gilligan claims there will be very few. Stating that Pluribus will not include crime or drug aspects at all. So, what can fans of Gilligan’s work expect? According to him, a view into the modern world with a sudden twist on it.



“It’s the modern world. The world we live in, but it changes very abruptly,” Gilligan said,



“The consequences that that reaps will hopefully provide drama for many, many episodes after that.”



The director has been very tight-lipped about this show, very rarely giving any details that provide more than a superficial look into what fans can expect.

However, Apple TV, which won the rights to the show via a huge bidding war, has already renewed it for a second season, showing tremendous amounts of faith that Pluribus will be another hit in Gilligan’s impressive catalogue.

It releases on the 7th of November this year.