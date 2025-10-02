Tyrese Gibson has failed to turn himself in, following an investigation into alleged cruelty to animals

The actor’s four Cane Corsos have recently mauled a Spaniel

Fast & Furious actor Tyrese Gibson has failed to turn himself in, following an arrest warrant for alleged cruelty to animals.

The warrant was initially issued following an incident in which Gibson’s Cane Corsos mauled and killed his neighbour’s dog in Georgia, USA.



Police allege this is just one incident in an “ongoing issue” involving multiple calls about the dogs. Local Police Captain Nicole Dwyer claims that it’s a matter of public safety that something is done about the dogs.

