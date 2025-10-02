[gtranslate]
Tyrese Gibson has failed to turn himself in, following an investigation into alleged cruelty to animals

by Max Mandile

The actor’s four Cane Corsos have recently mauled a Spaniel

Fast & Furious actor Tyrese Gibson has failed to turn himself in, following an arrest warrant for alleged cruelty to animals.

The warrant was initially issued following an incident in which Gibson’s Cane Corsos mauled and killed his neighbour’s dog in Georgia, USA. 

Cane Corso

Police allege this is just one incident in an “ongoing issue” involving multiple calls about the dogs. Local Police Captain Nicole Dwyer claims that it’s a matter of public safety that something is done about the dogs.

“Our priority is the safety of the community, and when there are so many incidents of dogs – especially large dogs like this –getting out and killing an animal,” Captain Dwyer said, “what’s next? A child?”

Before the warrant was issued, Gibson had allegedly received multiple warnings about the dogs. However, he wasn’t home at the time of the most recent incident, in which his Corsos mauled a spaniel.

His attorney, Gabe Banks, claims that Gibson will cooperate with the law and has already rehomed the dogs.

“Gibson extends his deepest condolences to the family who lost their beloved dog in this tragic incident,” Banks wrote.

At this time, Gibson remains out of custody, but Banks assures law enforcement that he is taking responsibility for the incident.

 

