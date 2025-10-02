The Cars are sitting on unreleased music

The Cars have been quietly working on transforming old demos

The surviving members of the legendary Boston rock band, The Cars, are working on a brand new album.



The band exploded onto the scene with their stellar self-titled debut album in 1978, which proved their ability to craft catchy hooks and provide a New-Wave vibe to classic hard-rock tropes (think synths meet palm-muted, distorted guitars).



They were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2018, just one year before the death of their lead singer, Ric Ocasek. One thing Ocasek left behind was over a dozen studio demos, some of which predate The Cars entirely.

In 2024, guitarist Elliot Easton began adding new guitar parts to the demos. Author Bill Janovitz, who has previously worked with the band on a spanning biography, has spoken about how he’s seen the demo entitled ‘Can’t Stop The Rain’ transform into a Cars tune.





“Elliot’s twenty-five-second solo on ‘Can’t Stop the Rain’ is sure to put smiles on the faces of fans, as it did for me,” Janovitz said.

“Along with Greg’s synth part, that’s how the band took Ric’s demos and turned them into Cars songs.”

No official plans have been made to release the new album, but the surviving members of The Cars have stated that they don’t want to stand in the way of fans hearing the new songs.