I.VY & fry. unleashes ‘Heat’: A fiery afro house summer anthem

Is this gonna be summer’s hottest anthem?

Get ready to feel the rhythm as Jakarta-based DJ and producer I.VY joins forces with the soulful R&B vocalist fry. for their sizzling new single, ‘Heat.’

Released on August 22nd, 2025, this track is a masterful blend of Afro House energy and smooth, soulful flair, instantly positioning itself as a magnetic anthem for the dance floor and beyond.

I.VY, known for his eclectic genre fusions and collaborations with artists like Diskopantera, channels his passion for dance culture into a sound that is both rhythmically infectious and emotionally resonant.

Meanwhile, fry., the stage name for Yemima Frian, brings her groovy, heartfelt lyrical style, influenced by greats like Aaliyah and H.E.R., to create a compelling vocal performance.

The track offers a sensual and introspective glimpse into intimacy from a woman’s perspective, exploring the dynamics of seeking a deeper, more balanced connection.

fry.’s lyrics, inspired by the rhythm itself, capture a moment of wordless connection on the dance floor, perfectly encapsulated in the evocative line: “A pocket of time for us, nothing need to be discussed, just follow me.”

Musically, I.VY drew inspiration from the distinctive sounds of Keinemusik and specific Afro House benchmarks like Hugel’s ‘I Adore You,’ crafting a vibrant, dance-driven foundation.

Yet, his production philosophy is notably minimalist and intentional. By employing a carefully selected palette of drums, grand piano, shakers, and subtle synths, he creates a sound that is stripped back yet deeply impactful.

The grand piano forms the track’s warm, sensual core, while the percussion ties everything together with a seductive groove.

In a world of noise, I.VY and fry. aim for something effortlessly sexy and straightforward, allowing listeners to escape, move, and feel without overthinking.

‘Heat’ is the perfect summer record, crafted to complement sun-drenched holidays, coastal drives, and laid-back beach days.

It’s a must-listen for anyone craving a fresh, feel-good sound that blends irresistible grooves with intimate storytelling.

With I.VY’s clean, emotive production and fry.’s captivating voice, ‘Heat’ delivers both energy and atmosphere, making it the undeniable soundtrack for late summer nights and deep connection.