Record number of kids enter Poland’s anti-abortion colouring competition

‘How could this be any worse?’, you may think. Well, they received a record number for the anti-abortion competition from children and teens.

The ‘pro-life’ colouring competition was inspired by the thousands of citizens who took to the streets of Poland to protest more freedom with abortion rights.

It isn’t news that Poland and its neighbouring countries are conservative and hold ‘pro-life’ beliefs – especially because Poland is one of the most heavily religious countries in Europe.

Currently, 87 per cent of Poland’s population following the Roman-Catholic faith.

However, like many other countries, the support for the church is dwindling within the younger generation.

According to a recent survey, only nine per cent of the 18-30 age bracket interpret the church positively.

As a response, numerous institutions are moving forward by taking steps to keep Poland’s Catholic reputation alive and well.

A colouring competition brainwashing children is obviously the most logical method to instil Catholic ideals promoting ‘pro-life,’ and the heteronormative nuclear family ideals.

The director of education for the Polish Association of Defenders of Human Life (how ironic), Magdalena Guziak-Nowak runs the evil and toxic competition. She told SBS Dateline:

“We want from the very beginning to raise children’s awareness about the value of human life and show how valuable family is,”