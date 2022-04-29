LISTEN: Polish Club – ‘Boys On Vacation / Bad Vibrations’

Sydney duo Polish Club drop two-track EP Boys On Vacation / Bad Vibrations and announce new album ‘Now We’re Cookin’ In Hell.

Polish Club are bringing holiday vibes and channeling the evil Beach Boys on their latest two-track release Boys On Vacation / Bad Vibrations.

Both songs will be part of the duo’s upcoming album Now We’re Cookin’ In Hell, set to be released on the 10th of June.

Credit: iFunnyAs usual, Polish Club deliver energy beyond the expected from a two-piece on the new tracks, which blend into each other like the old Ministry of Sounds albums.

Get a taste for the two tracks below.