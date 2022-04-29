en English
LISTEN: Polish Club – ‘Boys On Vacation / Bad Vibrations’

Polish Club

Sydney duo Polish Club drop two-track EP Boys On Vacation / Bad Vibrations and announce new album ‘Now We’re Cookin’ In Hell.

Polish Club are bringing holiday vibes and channeling the evil Beach Boys on their latest two-track release Boys On Vacation / Bad Vibrations.

Both songs will be part of the duo’s upcoming album Now We’re Cookin’ In Hell, set to be released on the 10th of June.

Evil Beach Boys meme

As usual, Polish Club deliver energy beyond the expected from a two-piece on the new tracks, which blend into each other like the old Ministry of Sounds albums.

Get a taste for the two tracks below.

