Kickstart your music career at FEEDBACK conference

After a two-year hiatus, FEEDBACK is returning in 2022 with a stunning lineup of speakers and panellists to answer any questions you have about the music biz.
It’s no secret that the music industry has copped a walloping since the beginning of the pandemic, so you probably have more question than ever about kickstarting a career in music. Luckily, FEEDBACK has your back.
FEEDBACK is a youth music conference organised by MusicNSW, designed to answer your questions about everything from career opportunities in the industry, to the radically changing music landscape, and everything in between.
If you’re more organised than us and already have plans for tomorrow, cancel them right now and grab tickets for this incredible conference which will be hosted by JMC Academy in Ultimo.
Wollongong-based rapper and activist Dobby will be taking the reins as the event’s host, with Barkaa stepping up as this year’s keynote speaker.
There’s also a huge list of industry pros from record labels, radio, booking agencies, and a bunch of other places, all gearing up to answer any question thrown at them.
So if you’re between the ages of 12 and 25, FEEDBACK is a perfect opportunity to find out how to get gigs, release music, build a fan base, get airplay, work with a publicist, booking agent, or manager, or become one yourself.
Sounds incredible right? You can grab tickets to the in-person event here, or if you’re feeling more like a virtual experience, online tickets can be purchased here.
Check out the full list of panelists below:
ALYCE WEARNE – Artist and Labels Partnerships Manager, Spotify
ANDY GARVEY – A&R Manager, Future Classic
ANIELA SWIATEK – PR Director, Thinking Out Loud
CASEY O’SHAUGHNESSY – Senior Booking Agent, Select Music
CECIL COLEMAN – Creative Licensing Manager, Remote Control Records
DAVE RUBY HOWE – Music Director, triple j Unearthed
ELIZA REILLY – Writer, Director and Performer
GABRIEL GASPARINATOS – Director, Entropico
HEATH BRADBY – Managing Director, The Fidelity Corporation
JINAYA WALFORD – A&R Representative, DITTO Music
LUCY SMITH – Radio Presenter, triple j
MARDI CAUGHT – Head, The Annex
MELODY FORGHANI – Founder, twnty three
MIA HULL – Presenter, Content and Marketing Manager, FBi Radio
NAZLICAN EREN – Artist Manager, Music Publicist and Radio Host, One Day
NICK WARD – Songwriter, Vocalist and Producer
NIKKI TUCKWELL – Writer Services, APRA
REG HARRIS – Music Director, FBi Radio
ROCHELLE FLACK – Music Content and Community Specialist, TikTok
RICKY SIMANDJUNTAK – Artist Manager, Becca Hatch and ONEFOUR, World’s Collide
SARAH CAMPBELL – Booking Agent, Seismic Talent Agency
SASHA PONOMAREVA – Business Manager, White Sky Music Pty Ltd
UPPY CHATTERJEE – Managing Editor, WMA Media Brands, Warner Music