Kickstart your music career at FEEDBACK conference

After a two-year hiatus, FEEDBACK is returning in 2022 with a stunning lineup of speakers and panellists to answer any questions you have about the music biz.

It’s no secret that the music industry has copped a walloping since the beginning of the pandemic, so you probably have more question than ever about kickstarting a career in music. Luckily, FEEDBACK has your back.

FEEDBACK is a youth music conference organised by MusicNSW, designed to answer your questions about everything from career opportunities in the industry, to the radically changing music landscape, and everything in between.

If you’re more organised than us and already have plans for tomorrow, cancel them right now and grab tickets for this incredible conference which will be hosted by JMC Academy in Ultimo.

Wollongong-based rapper and activist Dobby will be taking the reins as the event’s host, with Barkaa stepping up as this year’s keynote speaker.

There’s also a huge list of industry pros from record labels, radio, booking agencies, and a bunch of other places, all gearing up to answer any question thrown at them.

So if you’re between the ages of 12 and 25, FEEDBACK is a perfect opportunity to find out how to get gigs, release music, build a fan base, get airplay, work with a publicist, booking agent, or manager, or become one yourself.

Sounds incredible right? You can grab tickets to the in-person event here, or if you’re feeling more like a virtual experience, online tickets can be purchased here.

Check out the full list of panelists below:

ALYCE WEARNE – Artist and Labels Partnerships Manager, Spotify

ANDY GARVEY – A&R Manager, Future Classic

ANIELA SWIATEK – PR Director, Thinking Out Loud

CASEY O’SHAUGHNESSY – Senior Booking Agent, Select Music

CECIL COLEMAN – Creative Licensing Manager, Remote Control Records

DAVE RUBY HOWE – Music Director, triple j Unearthed

ELIZA REILLY – Writer, Director and Performer

GABRIEL GASPARINATOS – Director, Entropico

HEATH BRADBY – Managing Director, The Fidelity Corporation

JINAYA WALFORD – A&R Representative, DITTO Music

LUCY SMITH – Radio Presenter, triple j

MARDI CAUGHT – Head, The Annex

MELODY FORGHANI – Founder, twnty three

MIA HULL – Presenter, Content and Marketing Manager, FBi Radio

NAZLICAN EREN – Artist Manager, Music Publicist and Radio Host, One Day

NICK WARD – Songwriter, Vocalist and Producer

NIKKI TUCKWELL – Writer Services, APRA

REG HARRIS – Music Director, FBi Radio

ROCHELLE FLACK – Music Content and Community Specialist, TikTok

RICKY SIMANDJUNTAK – Artist Manager, Becca Hatch and ONEFOUR, World’s Collide

SARAH CAMPBELL – Booking Agent, Seismic Talent Agency

SASHA PONOMAREVA – Business Manager, White Sky Music Pty Ltd

UPPY CHATTERJEE – Managing Editor, WMA Media Brands, Warner Music