Pornhub have released a Christmas album because 2020 needs a happy ending

In an unexpected turn of events, Pornhub have won the festive season by announcing their new Christmas album XXXmas.

First, it was a Black Friday sale, coupled with a Thanksgiving-themed ad. Now, it’s a full-blown Christmas album, one that Mariah Carey herself would be proud of. It’s safe to say that the Pornhub marketing team are going hard this year and this new release is a fantastic way to wrap up 2020.

The XXXmas album features some banging tracks from A$AP Ferg, Young M.A, Sukihana, and Rubi Rose that are sure to be played on the holy day.

December 1st officially marks the beginning of the festive season. It’s the day when the trees are decorated, the wine is mulled, and the presents begin to be wrapped. This day has always been wholesome, a little too wholesome. Pornhub literally just said “hold my beer” to the festive season and have given us enough spice to fill a batch of fruit mince pies with.

XXXmas is packed with seven banging Christmas tracks, including A$AP Ferg’s Mistletoe, Rubi Rose’s Naughty Girl, and Sukihana’s Ho. The album wraps up with an outro skit, Stuff Our Stockings Santa, featuring Young M.A as Santa.

Pornhub dropped a Christmas album. Don’t ask me how I know — ✨ (@KieraKhadijah) December 1, 2020

“We’re excited to bring some holiday cheer to our fans with our ‘XXXmas’ holiday album. It’s a star-studded lineup featuring some of today’s most popular musicians,” Pornhub Vice President Corey Price stated.

XXXmas is the second studio album to be released off Pornhub Records, the site’s official record label. Their debut release was 2019’s Valentine’s Day album, featuring Blac Chyna, PnB Rock, and Lil Xan.

Pornhub coming out with a Christmas album was not on my 2020 bingo card. — Stalli’s Liver (@aimeeselena) December 2, 2020

Check out the record below: