PREMIERE: Emma Volard’s upbeat neo soul gem ‘Brooklyn Loft’

Emma Volard is dropping her new track ‘Brooklyn Loft’ tomorrow, Friday 31st May, and we’ve got an exclusive premiere for your ears only!

‘Brooklyn Loft’ is the final single from Volard’s upcoming sophomore album Alibi, set to release on Friday 14th June via The Operatives.

This track is a rich, layered masterpiece that blends neo-soul with freaked-out fusion guitar improvisation, showcasing Volard’s exceptional band and exploring the multifaceted nature of love.

Following the pulsing, 90’s bruk-infused ‘Shinin’ and the downtempo head-nodder ‘Two Sides’, ‘Brooklyn Loft’ is the perfect prelude to the sound of Alibi.

Opening with a burst of 90’s broken beat and house-inspired samples, the track quickly accelerates into a full-band extravaganza.

Volard’s light, clear vocals glide effortlessly over the top, paired with uplifting harmonies and intricate lyrical reflections that cement her status as a young figurehead in the Naarm/Melbourne music scene.

Explosive, syncopated drums and virtuosic guitar solos take the listener on an unexpected journey, mirroring the volatile nature of love itself.

Volard reflects, “’Brooklyn Loft’ grapples with the fear that comes when you surrender to loving someone. Love is both beautiful and ugly, tender but cruel, and this track goes through all those motions.”

Catch the release of ‘Brooklyn Loft’ tomorrow, and get ready for Alibi on 14th June.