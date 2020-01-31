It was late last year, with the release of their video for Woman, that we were first introduced to the searing rock sounds of Fire & Whistle Theory. The Brisbane/Ipswitch-based band have developed a sound that feels simultaneously raw and well-developed; it’s grounded in no-bullshit bluesy rock n’ roll, but still travels into exciting new territories.

Now, with the release of their new single Big Bad Beautiful, the group continue to establish their penchant for crafting dynamic and hard-hitting gems of sound. If you’re not already familiar with this band, we strongly recommend you change that.

On their new single Big Bad Beautiful, Brisbane-based band Fire & Whistle Theory deliver a sultry and swing-infused slice of blues-rock brilliance.

Throughout the new single, Fire & Whistle Theory glide through their signature blend of blues and rock, delivering something uniquely their own. With swing-infused rhythms, crunching guitars, and infectious, soulful vocal hooks, Big Bad Beautiful is guaranteed to get stuck in your head for weeks.

Across its four-minute run-time, the song expands and contracts, travelling seamlessly between sprawling melodies and tight rhythmic grooves. The song feels kind of sultry, but it’s also very direct. It’s an unusual balance that Fire & Whistle Theory have all but perfected.

By the time the new single reaches its conclusion, you’ll be completely hooked on their unique brand of music.

This is the latest in a string of consistently great releases from the QLD band, and judging by the quality of everything we’ve heard so far, I think we can safely expect plenty more great tunes.

In the meantime, do yourself a favour and listen to Big Bad Beautiful above.