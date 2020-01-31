Bradley Pinkerton has curated a line of custom tees in support of the Aussie fires. The site features prints by A.Savage of Parquet Courts, Kelsey Lu, Hexdebt, Total Control, Bráulio Amado and many others.

The profits will be donated equally to Fire Relief Fund for First Nations Communities and Wildlife Victoria. This is yet another instance of generous people linking forces, amongst many others from around the world.

16 musicians and artists have banded together to created a limited collection of tees to support the Australian bushfire relief.

Graphics include some dope 90s-style designs, grungy album prints and dynamic illustrations. They’re printed on 100% Fair Wear Foundation Combed Organic Cotton and are only available for the next seven days.

Definitely worth a spot in your disorganised t-shirt drawer.

Check out the collection here.