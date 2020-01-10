Here are the Melbourne shows and venues donating to the bushfire relief

There has been overwhelming support from the music industry, the hospitality industry, local businesses, and the public as a whole of late, with everyone doing their bit to aid the ongoing bushfire crisis.

With a lot of information out there, you may find yourself wanting to help but feeling overwhelmed by how to do so. Here is a comprehensive list of Melbourne events and venues that are donating to the bushfire relief.

Musicians, venues, bookers, and industry figureheads all throughout Australia are banding together to fight the bushfire crisis. Here are the benefit events being held in Melbourne.

Karma Keg at La La Land, Friday 10 Jan

Pay what you feel for a schooner from Stone & Wood and support the RFS volunteers.

A Boogie for the Blaze at Pandora Nightclub, Friday 10 Jan

100 percent of ticket sales and bar sales will be put straight into the Red Cross and RSPCA.

The Tote, Friday 10 Jan

Dumb Punts, Rhysics and Mini Skirt are getting rowdy at the Tote, with all ticket sales at $10 each going to Fire Relief Fund for First Nations Communities.

Possum Relief at the Old Bar, Friday 10 Jan

Bitch Diesel, Mightiest of Guns, Grace Cummings and more will be rocking for Wildlife Victoria with tickets at $15.

Cool Room Fire Relief Fundraiser, Saturday 11 Jan

Rave to DJ sets from the afternoon late into the night and donate to the Fire Relief Fund for First Nations Communities and Mallacoota Fires Support Fund. Going down at beautiful warehouse space Bighouse Arts in Coburg North.

The Shady Lady, Saturday 11 Jan

The Shady Lady in Fitzroy is teaming up with local DJs and several breweries to raise funds for bushfire relief. The venue will have a vegetarian and vegan sausage sizzle and encourages everyone to dress up as their best ‘Scomo on Holiday.’

Music and Comedy, Saturday 11 Jan

Live music and comedy will be featured throughout the night at the Old Bar with all proceeds from $15 ticket sales going to the RFS.

Who is That? (a Masked Singer tribute show), Saturday 11 Jan

Hosted by local band Rhysics, be sure to catch this musical performance inspired by The Masked Singer. Eight local Melbourne voices in elaborate disguises will cover some well-known songs with a full backing band. Entry is just $10 with proceeds going towards WIRES.

Grill for Good at Victoria Park, Sunday 12 Jan

Mac DeMarco and friends will put on a wholesome meat and vegan sausage sizzle in the sun for the Bushfire Crisis. Boogie along to DJ sets from Cut Copy, Amyl and the Sniffers, Harvey Sutherland and Soju Gang. With proceeds from event merchandise, artwork, and selfies with Mac DeMarco all going towards the bushfire relief, the day is sure to be a hit. Tickets are just $10 with an option to donate more towards First Nations Communities and Wildlife Victoria at checkout.

Artwork at Sucker Co in Northcote, Sunday 12 Jan

A bunch of quirky artwork, prints, tote bags, ceramics, and stickers are available for purchase from talented artists including Bodeburrnout, Gorkie, Shuturp and more at pop-up store Sucker Co. There will also be letters to the government that can be signed in support of climate change action. All proceeds will be donated to the WIRES, Red Cross, and the Fire Relief Fund for First Nations Communities.

Fonda Rooftop Cinema, 13-30 Jan

Outdoor cinemas are a Melbourne summer favourite. Grab a taco and margarita in each hand, plonk yourself down in a bean bag on Fonda’s star-lit rooftop and catch a new release or classic, including Joker, Bohemian Rhapsody, or Pretty Woman. During the entire month of January 100 percent of tickets sales will go towards WIRES and Wildlife Victoria.

Busfire Fundraiser at The Corner Hotel, Monday 13 January

After two successful bushfire fundraiser shows with Courtney Barnett and Camp Cope, the Corner Hotel band room will once again be packed for a cause. Pierce Brothers, Didirii, Jack Botts, and Steve Cousins will put on a special show for several bushfire relief causes.

Bar Bushfire Shake-Up at The Everleigh, Monday 13 Jan

Melbourne’s Made in the Shade Group is bringing together 16 iconic Melbourne venues and four top chefs for a glamorous night of signature cocktails, special dishes, and a live auction. The $20 entry fee and bar sales will be contributed to the Australian Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund.

FeeFee’s Collingwood, Saturday 18 Jan

Live acts Ramblin’ Gold, Kahuna, and Rumours plus local DJs are rallying to raise profits for Wildlife Victoria. Additionally, 50 percent of bar sales and proceeds from a raffle on the night will also go straight to the cause.

Bad Love Bar & Bakery, Saturday 18 Jan

Footscray’s bar and bakery Bad Love is having a bake sale from 11am onwards, donating 100 percent of profits from their boozy baked treats. Liquor and pastries, what a combo.

Raise A Glass! Bushfire Relief Fundraiser at Mr West, Saturday18 Jan

After hitting Bad Love, head to Footscray’s Mr West where several suppliers including Hop Nation, The Hills Cider Company, and Collective Arts Distilling are collaborating to raise money to support the Victorian CFA and Wildlife Australia.

Tattoo Flash at Two Wrongs, Saturday18 Jan

Two Wrongs is having a flash tattoo fundraiser where all bar and tattoo sales will be donated to CFA, NSW RFS, and Red Cross. There will be food, drinks, tattoos, tunes, and a raffle. More information here.

Stand Up for Bushfire Relief at Palais Theatre, Monday 20 Jan

A laugh is just what we all might need, and with the stellar line up including Hannah Gadsby, Judith Lucy, Wil Anderson, Dave Hughes and Nick Cody, laughs are guaranteed.

The Long Weekend Five Day Bushfire Fundraiser, 23-27 January.

Comedy, DJ sets, sausage sizzles, and Boozy Bingo – the Rochester Hotel has your long weekend plans sorted. Proceeds from these events will support Australian Red Cross and WIRES.

Ongoing support from venues

All 30 of Australian Venue Co. venues are donating $2 from every pint of Furphy. Venues include Imperial Hotel, The Provincial, Harlow and Hopscotch.

The Riverland Group, with venues including The Boatbuilders Yard, will donate $1 from every spritz.

At The Ugly Duckling in Richmond all tips in January will be matched by the venue as donations. Additionally, a special wine list from Thursday 16 January will feature wines and wineries from bushfire affected regions – a great way to give back to the communities affected by the fires.

From 6-12 January aesthetically pleasing pink venue Peaches is selling a ‘Koala Rescue’ Cocktail made with Applewood gin and limoncello, grapefruit and thyme for $12 each, with all proceeds going towards Port Macquarie Koala Hospital. Partner venue Takeaways Pizza will be donating 100 percent of proceeds from cheese pizzas to the same cause along with Dexter, who are donating revenue made from its weekly steak special from 9-12 January.

Rascal Brunswick and The Vale Bar & Eatery will be donating profits from Vinteloper Wines and Arquiteka cider to the CFA.

The Fancy Parrot in Ascot Vale is donating $1 of every drink throughout January.

The Birmy in Fitzroy is donating $2 from every parma sold in Jan.

Welcome to Thornbury and Welcome to Brunswick are donating 100 percent of profits from their karma kegs every weekend plus $150 for every function booked.

Other noteworthy events

Jan 10: Mr Chan’s alongside Pawn & Co will be donating $10 from every entry fee to the RSPCA Bushfire Appeal Fundraiser.

Jan 10: Bar SK in Collingwood with Karma Kegs and cans donated by several breweries. Interactive games and DJs all night. All funds donated to bushfire relief.

Jan 12: Fire Relief Fundraiser at The Windsor Alehouse will see live music, a raffle, and a few karma kegs for the bushfire fundraiser.

Jan 14: Music That Matters Bushfire Benefit at the Gasometer Hotel (now sold out).

Jan 14: The Rooks Return Bushfire Benefit in Fitzroy with Karate Boogaloo. All bar profits will be donated to several bushfire relief causes.

Jan 15: Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Serena Williams headline Rally for Relief at the Australian Open.

Jan 15: At The Wolf Windsor, 100 percent of profits from their Bushfire Relief fundraiser will go towards the CFA and RFS.

Jan 15: Electric Relaxation Sight & Sound at The Workshop. Live music and 100 percent of proceeds from original artwork, records, tapes, prints and vouchers towards several bushfire charities.

Jan 17: Tokyo Hustle with drag and DJs. 100 percent of profits towards the bushfire cause.

Jan 17: Thornbury Bowls Disaster Relief Fundraiser from 6pm and $9 entry.

Jan 19: Australian icon Jessica Mauboy will take the stage alongside Montaigne and Lily Papas for AO Music for Relief

Jan 19: Bush Bop Day Party in Boneo, proceeds to WIRES and NSW and VIC fire services.

Jan 19: Drink Up – A Fire Benefit Fundraiser at The Mill House.

Jan 23: Funky pop band Le Fleur raising money for the CFA and WIRES at The Gasometer at $15 per ticket.

Jan 24: Majak Door are raising funds for the RFS at the Tote.

Jan 25: Lazy Sidekick, Flogs, and more are playing at The Workers Club for the CFA.

Jan 25: Rock for Relief with Atomic Riot and The Ugly Kings at Globe Alley.

Jan 26: Lona St Kilda are running Wine for the Front Line – for every wine sold throughout the week, they will donate $1 to a bushfire relief charity. There will be live music, drink specials, a raffle, and entertainment on the day with profits will going towards the cause.

Jan 26: Down to Earth (sold out in less than 30 minutes).

Jan 28: Tones and I Bushfire Benefit (now sold out).

Jan 31: Love Sensation x Melt at the Gasometer where funds will be raised for the CFA, wildlife rescue, and First Nations bushfire relief funds.