Nick Cave and Warren Ellis donate $500,000 to Australian bushfire relief

The fires have been burning across Australia for weeks now, killing what has been estimated to be over 500 million animals, as well as tearing apart countless homes and communities.

Nick Cave and Warren Ellis are the latest celebrities to donate to the Australian bushfire relief fundraiser, chipping in $500,000.

As PM Scott Morrison continues to get torn apart for his inaction, many celebrities are donating large sums to the fundraiser set up to help those affected by the fires.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with all of those affected by the fires destroying our beloved Australia,” Cave wrote on Instagram. “We are pledging $500,000 to some of the many organisations carrying out selfless and courageous work aiding and supporting communities and wildlife who have been hit by this overwhelming devastation. We urge everyone to do whatever they can to help.”

