Wildlife centre welcome their first new baby koala since the bushfires

Get ready for some wholesome news! Aussie Reptile Park has welcomed their first baby koala since the devastating bushfires that ended earlier this year. The world has gone through some crazy changes since the fires began, 2020 has proven to be an eventful year so far.

It’s safe to say that Australia is well and truly beginning to recover from the devastation, starting with the cutest koala joey.

Aussie Reptile Park are celebrating the birth of their first joey koala since the devastating bushfires.

The fires caused devastation throughout Australia, killing 33 people, the loss of 12.6 billion hectares of land and the tragic loss of over one billion animals.

Ash, Australia’s newest baby koala has been born inside the Australian Reptile Park, and she’s absolutely adorable.

Ash was actually born back in January, though it is normal for joeys to remain inside their mothers’ pouch for around 7 months. Zoo staff have recently checked on Ash as she finally emerged from the pouch. They have said that she is “right on track to be emerging from the pouch for the first time”.

Central Coast Zoo made a heartfelt statement on Facebook that read, “Ash is the first koala born at the park since the tragic Australian bushfires and is a sign of hope for the future of Australia’s native wildlife.”

ZooKeeper Dan Rumsey also made a statement to news.com.au, “They’re ambassadors for koalas in the wild: the ones who truly suffered in the bushfires. Koalas are iconic… and even though ours are bred in captivity, we like to think we’re helping the fairly decimated population. Ash represents the start of what we’re hoping to be another successful breeding season.”

Check out the Australian Reptile Park’s Facebook page for the most adorable pictures of baby Ash.