In May last year, when Material World Orchestra dropped their debut single Lost In The Future, we were immediately on board with their vintage psych-pop sounds. The Perth-based outfit craft sprawling sonic universes within each of their tracks; musical worlds that expand and contract, drawing you in with hypnotic grooves and launching you into the sky with dreamy psychedelic melodies.

Now, with the release of the third single off their upcoming debut EP, Fantasy, they continue to establish their penchant for creating truly immersive and infectious gems of sounds. If you’re not already familiar with this band, we strongly recommend you change that.

Perth-based outfit Material World Orchestra have returned with Fantasy; the sprawling, dream-like third taste of their upcoming debut EP.

Right from its opening moments, Fantasy is dripping with groovy charm. Slinky rhythms and bright synth lines provide the perfect bed for a series of undeniably addictive vocal hooks. Material World Orchestra glide through their signature blend of psych, pop, and disco, delivering something that will stick in your bones for weeks.

Across its five-minute run-time, the song navigates myriad sonic territories; it never sits in one place for too long. One moment you’ll be locked into a chugging groove, and the next you’ll be floating along a hallucinatory river of woozy psych glory.

By the time the track reaches its conclusion, however, you’ll undoubtedly be hooked on Material World Orchestra’s unique brand of music.

This is the latest in a string of consistently great releases from this Wester Australian outfit, and we can’t wait to hear what else they’ve got ready for their upcoming EP. For now, check out the new single above.

MWO will be launching Fantasy at The Bird in Northbridge on Friday, January 31st. More info here.