PREMIERE: Torii is a captivating presence on ‘Synthetic Chemistry’

Torii is one of those artists that will immediately capture your attention. After years of playing in larger band arrangements, the Melbourne artist has recently returned to her roots as a singer-songwriter; and the results feel equal parts sultry and confronting — her songs balance between soulful rhythms and emotionally direct lyricism.

With the release of her new single Synthetic Chemistry, she brilliantly showcases this fine balance. If you’re not already familiar with this artist, now is as good a time as any to change that.

On her new single Synthetic Chemistry, Melbourne singer-songwriter Torii crafts a sultry, immersive, and incredibly honest slice of neo-soul brilliance.

All throughout the new track, Torii glides through a spellbinding concoction of pop, folk, and neo-soul, delivering something uniquely her own. With rich, textured instrumentation and irresistibly smooth vocal melodies, Synthetic Chemistry is the kind of track that’ll stick in your bones for weeks.

But the song’s sonic qualities aren’t its only upsides; the gut-wrenchingly honest lyrics are what really drive this single home. With each unfolding word, Torii will pull you deeper into her psyche, immersing you in themes derived from the “darkest most anxiety-fuelled time” in her life.

These may still be early days in this new phase of Torii’s musical career, but judging by the quality of everything we’ve heard so far, I think we can safely expect plenty more great tunes.

In the meantime, do yourself a favour and watch the video for Synthetic Chemistry above.